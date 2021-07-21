Man drowns in Stanborough Park lake in Welwyn Garden City
A man drowned in a lake in Welwyn Garden City after getting into difficulty on Tuesday night.
Paramedics, fire and police were called to the lakes in Stanborough Park, Hertfordshire, at about 20:15 BST.
Steve Holton, the area commander for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, described the death as a "tragic event".
He said: "Please be aware that water is a lot colder than it looks. Only swim in places that have lifeguards."
