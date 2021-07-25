Dunstable Christmas church celebration held in July
A Christmas celebration, complete with carols, is taking place in the middle of the summer for people who missed out on traditional services in December.
It has been organised by the Reverend Rachel Phillips at the Priory Church of St Peter in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.
The Church of England rector maintains that "Christmas is not just for Christmas" and hopes people will come dressed in festive outfits.
"Help us celebrate like Dunstable's never done before," she said.
The outdoor event includes traditional carols, a small nativity play and possibly even a visit from Father Christmas.
"He's not that busy at this time of year," Ms Phillips said.
The event is not just to make up for the church not being able to hold its usual carol service in December because of coronavirus regulations.
"Last December we weren't able to celebrate as we normally would, so we're doing it now," Ms Phillips said.
"But there is a serious point here, which is, that what Christians celebrate at Christmas is not just for Christmas - it's not just for one day."
She hopes people will turn out in their Christmas jumpers, although the rector admitted it "may not be that appealing in this weather".
She is also encouraging Santa hats, children dressed as their favourite "nativity character" - and picnics - complete with turkey sandwiches and mince pies.
"We are asking people if they can do a lateral flow test before they come and they are welcome to wear masks if they want to.
"We'll try to keep people reasonably distant but our risk assessment says it is safe to sing outside and we hope that people will come and do that," she added.
