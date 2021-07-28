Watford General Hospital: Council backs £540m rebuild plans
A council has backed outline rebuild plans at Watford General Hospital which could cost £540m.
Under the proposals, the majority of wards would be housed in three blocks, potentially 17-storeys high, and built next to the current site.
Watford Borough Council's development control committee unanimously voted in favour of the plans on Tuesday.
West Hertfordshire NHS Trust previously confirmed its preferred option was for a significant rebuild of the hospital.
The Trust is finalising its outline business case ahead of receiving final funding for the project.
'Wholehearted support'
At Tuesday's meeting, attended by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Liberal Democrat councillor Stephen Johnson said: "I wholeheartedly approve of the application, but it is only an outline application and basically what we're saying is we approve of where the buildings are going to be.
"Hopefully the hospital gets it right, and we will wholeheartedly support it if you do."
The business case for the Vicarage Road site is expected to be completed before the end of 2021 or in early 2022.
