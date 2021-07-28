Vauxhall parts site near Luton could move to Cheshire
A Vauxhall parts distribution warehouse in Bedfordshire could close and move to Cheshire after the company opened a consultation on its future location.
About 200 people work at the aftersales site on Luton Road in Chalton.
Vehicle maker Vauxhall has suggested moving the operations to its site in Ellesmere Port instead.
A company spokesman said its "primary objective" was to "safeguard employment" and the plans involved "no job losses".
It is expected those working near Luton would be offered employment elsewhere if it was to close.
The consultation is due to last a minimum of 45 days.
