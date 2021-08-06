Tribute to High Wycombe 'peacemaker' who died in street
A 55-year-old grandfather who was found dead in the street has been described as "a peacemaker in the community" by his family.
Andrew Ballantyne was discovered in Micklefield Road in High Wycombe in the early hours of Saturday by Thames Valley Police officers on patrol.
His family said he "would help anyone who asked him to help them".
Two men have been charged with his murder, while two others have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers said Mr Ballantyne, who was from the Buckinghamshire town, was found on the ground in Micklefield Road at about 00:20 BST on 31 July.
In a statement released via police, the family said: "Andrew was a whole-hearted person, who would help anyone who asked him to help them.
"He was a man who was committed to his family, he was the heart of the family and was a committed son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
"Anything Andrew did, he put his heart and soul into.
"He had a deep passion for cars and he was a peacemaker in the community, talking to young people to change their ways.
"May his soul rest in peace."
A post-mortem examination into the cause of Mr Ballantyne's death was conducted on Monday, but was "inconclusive at this time with the cause of death unascertained awaiting further testing", the police force said.
