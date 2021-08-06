Milton Keynes puppy ring: Thirteen people sentenced
- Published
Thirteen members of a puppy farming operation have been jailed for trafficking sick dogs.
The gang were sentenced for fraud and welfare offences, following complaints from buyers in Milton Keynes.
The RSPCA said the dogs had been "kept in poor conditions in lorry containers and the backs of vans and were often riddled with health problems".
It said some unsuspecting buyers had been left with vets' bills and "the heartache of losing their puppy".
Seven of those sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court were handed jail terms, which the RSPCA said totalled "more than 18 years - the longest combined prison sentences an RSPCA investigation has ever seen".
The sentences
- Annalise Cawley, 22, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years
- John Cawley, 24, was jailed for three and a half years
- Joseph Cawley Snr, 44, was jailed for three years and nine months
- Joseph Cawley Jnr, 18, was sentenced to a 24-month community order and 150 hours of unpaid work
- Margaret Cawley, 46, was jailed for three years and nine months
- Annalise, John, Joseph Snr, Joseph Jnr and Margaret Cawley were are all from Willen Road travellers site, Newport Pagnell, and all pleaded guilty to fraud and animal welfare act offences with the exception of Joseph Jnr who only pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences
- Michael Cawley, 41, of Reeves Croft, Hodge Lea, Milton Keynes pleaded guilty to fraud and animal welfare act offences and was jailed for two years and three months
- Rebecca Hall, 30, John O'Brian, 49, and Wendy O'Brian, 32, all from Grangers Croft, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to fraud and animal welfare offences. Hall received a four-month sentence, suspended for two years; John O'Brian was jailed for 13 months and Wendy O'Brien was jailed for three months, suspended for two years
- Mary Ward, 31, also of Reeves Croft, pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences and was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for two years
- James Yeboah, 43, and Daniel Yeboah, 45, both of Avon House, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to fraud and animal welfare offences. James Yeboah was sentenced to nine months suspended for two years and Daniel was jailed for three and a half years
- One other defendant, who still faces animal welfare charges at magistrates' court, admitted fraud and was jailed for 13 months
The operation, codenamed Sandpiper, took place after the RSPCA and Milton Keynes trading standards officers received complaints about the sale of sick puppies between June and November 2019. Three had died.
Warrants were executed at six addresses by the RSPCA and Thames Valley Police in 2020, as well as on unregistered vehicles at Willen Road travellers' site in Newport Pagnell.
As a result 54 dogs were taken into RSPCA care.
RSPCA Inspector Michelle Hare said many had untreated health conditions, including fur loss, ear infections and dental disease.
She said they had been kept in dirty kennels with one pen "full of hazards including nails sticking out, sharp metal mesh and wires hanging down".
There were holes in the walls and floor where dogs had tried to chew their way out.
Further raids carried out by police were linked to the operation with more puppies recovered.
Ms Hare said the puppy farming ring had been "sophisticated and complex".
She said it had been led by the Cawley family who illegally bred and imported puppies, suppling them to "frontmen" who sold them to the public.
"Dogs were sold to innocent families who were left with staggering vet bills, dogs with complicated needs and, for some, the heartache of losing their puppy," she added.
