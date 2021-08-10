Hertfordshire speedway venue due to close permanently
- Published
A long-established speedway venue is due to close permanently with plans to build a leisure centre at the site.
Constructed in 1935, Rye House Stadium in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, has hosted greyhound racing, speedway and stock car racing.
The stadium was home to speedway team the Rye House Rockets until they hit financial trouble in 2018.
Rye House Group took over the site in 2019 and has submitted plans to redevelop it.
However, the sport's governing body the Speedway Control Bureau has disputed the claim that a racing track was not viable.
In comments submitted to East Hertfordshire District Council, it said: "The Speedway Control Bureau would strongly oppose the planning application on the basis that Rye House Stadium was an established and viable venue... and there remains an ongoing need for the sport in the area."
It added that they believed there is genuine interest in running a team out of the stadium, and noted that potential returns of clubs elsewhere showed "it is achievable that Rye House can reopen".
Full-size football pitch
An application submitted earlier this year outlined plans for a new community and leisure centre, after the firm claimed running a speedway track "would not be viable", reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The redevelopment plans include a full-size football pitch, new hospitality facilities, buildings for Hertfordshire Gymnastics Club and a dance studio.
The plans have seen 701 objections and 243 supportive comments submitted to the council in relation to the plans.
Local residents have said the loss of the track would mean that the nearest stadium for speedway fans would be in Kent or Ipswich.
However, other residents said they did not want to risk missing the opportunity to rebuild new facilities for the area.
A consultation on the proposals ends on Wednesday.
A decision on the application is expected from the council in the autumn.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk