M1: Two children die in crash near junction 14
Two children, aged four and 10, have died following a crash on the M1 motorway.
The pair were in a white Vauxhall Astra which collided with a HGV at about 23:10 BST on Monday between junctions 14 and 15 near Milton Keynes.
Another child in the Astra, and the driver, were taken to hospital with injuries but they have been discharged.
Thames Valley Police said a 35-year-old woman, from Derby, had been arrested and taken into custody.
The driver of the lorry was uninjured in the collision, which closed the northbound carriageway for almost 12 hours.
Sgt Dominic Mahon said he was "appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage that may have captured what happened, or [seen] either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to please get in touch".
The woman in custody was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol.
