Bedford Hospital: Inadequate maternity unit still understaffed
Published
A hospital's maternity service rated "inadequate" has improved but does not have enough midwives, inspectors said.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Bedford Hospital's maternity unit after a critical report in 2020.
Inspectors previously found a "potential risk for baby abduction", but said staff now followed the baby abduction policy and undertook drills.
The hospital said the report "acknowledged the changes" made since the inspection last year.
The unannounced visit in June looked at whether the service had met the conditions of a warning notice CQC previously served following serious concerns.
The CQC said the inspection did not result in a rating change for the maternity service, which remains "inadequate".
'Further improvements'
Philippa Styles, from the CQC, said she was "pleased to see some improvements".
But she said: "More work needs to be done to ensure women receive the appropriate level of care to ensure their birth experience is safe and supportive."
Inspectors found some staff at the 24-bed unit did not always feel supported or valued and felt unable to raise concerns.
Understaffing in midwifery "remained a concern as it impacted on staff morale and their ability to undertake training," but did not impact safety, the report said.
The CQC said managers were now working on plans to bring in locum and agency staff to allow employees to complete the necessary safeguarding training.
Ms Styles said Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, "knows what it must do to ensure improvements are made so staff, patients and babies are fully supported".
Inspectors warned among the improvements the trust must make there should be "adequate numbers of staff to meet the demands of the service, including, midwives and medical staff".
Liz Lees, chief nurse at the trust, said the hospital was "pleased the CQC has acknowledged the changes we have already made since the original inspection".
She said the unit had recruited new midwives, including 13 due to start in September, as well as other consultants and specialists.
The hospital "will continue to work at pace deliver further improvements and ensure our maternity service always meets the high standards of care we want to give", she added.
