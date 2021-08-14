Art helps Harlington dad heal after son's blood clot death
- Published
A man whose son died after developing a blood clot during lockdown said creating artwork has been part of his "healing process".
Stanley Greening said his 24-year-old son Louis O'Neill died from deep vein thrombosis in June 2020.
The football coach from Harlington, Bedfordshire, had spent "a lot of time" playing video games with friends after being furloughed, Mr Greening said.
An exhibition of his artwork will take place at St Mary's Church in September.
Mr O'Neill was furloughed from his part-time job at Center Parcs during the first lockdown, Mr Greening said.
"He was stuck indoors and he took to his computer for gaming and socialising.
"I would often get up in the morning and he was just going to bed. Gaming keeps you stuck in your chair for hours and hours."
Mr Greening said before the pandemic his son would often go to the gym, walk most places and he did not smoke or drink.
"We didn't expect anything like this to happen," he said.
Mr Greening said his son felt unwell a week or so before his death and had collapsed, but during a telephone consultation doctors thought it was down to food poisoning.
The father has urged people to be aware of the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis and blood clots to prevent other deaths.
"The most common symptom is unexplained pain in the leg," he said.
"You can also develop a burning sensation and shortness of breath."
Mr Greening, an artist, said after his son's death he was unable to work and shut his studio door "for a good few months".
"Following some counselling I got some confidence to go back," he said.
"I found I was able to release my grief on to paper and it became part of the healing process for me.
"This is me creating a meaning for myself."
The exhibition will take place at St Mary's Church in Harlington, between 11 and 19 September, and a walk with installations will also take place in the area.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk