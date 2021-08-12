M1: Woman charged over crash which killed two children
A woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two children died on the M1.
The pair, aged four and 10, were in a white Vauxhall Astra which collided with an HGV at about 23:10 BST on Monday, between junctions 14 and 15 near Milton Keynes.
Another child in the Astra, and the driver, were taken to hospital with injuries but have been discharged.
Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, has been remanded in custody.
She is due to appear in court on 6 September.
The driver of the lorry was uninjured in the collision, which closed the northbound carriageway for almost 12 hours.
