Carol Morgan cold case murder inquiry seeks to trace third woman
Detectives investigating the murder of a shopkeeper 40 years ago have named another woman they want to trace to help with inquiries.
The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan's Store in Linslade, Bedfordshire, on 13 August 1981.
Bedfordshire Police want to trace Sophia Hedges, having already put out an appeal for two other women in June.
Det Ch Insp Carl Foster said she may have "information which could prove crucial".
He added Ms Hedges may have also had the surnames Macdonald and Pick and likely emigrated to Canada.
'Vital details'
Police also said they were still looking to trace Diane Porter and Suzanne Williams, who lived in the Linslade area at the time.
Det Ch Insp Foster said anyone with "any information whatsoever" about the women should contact police.
He said: "It's never too late to share something which could help this investigation.
"Any details, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could be vital."
Ms Morgan was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument.
In November 2019, a 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of her murder, but released under investigation.