Graham Taylor mural honours ex-Watford manager
A "modern memorial to immortalise" former England and Watford manager Graham Taylor has been painted within the shadow of his former club.
Taylor, who died aged 72 in January 2017, led Watford from the Fourth Division to runners-up in the old First Division in five years.
Marc Silver, the designer of the work, said it was to honour "a real gentleman".
"His legacy lives on through that club right now," he said.
The work, undertaken by MurWalls, was commissioned by Watford FC and has been painted on a side wall of a house owned by the Cornerstone Church, on Vicarage Road.
It was painted by street artists Mark Meana, from Hitchin, who used to attend the church community centre, and Dave Nash from Royston.
Work started on Tuesday and is due to be finished on Saturday, ahead of Watford's first match of the season at home to Aston Villa.
Pastor Richard Evans, from the church, said he was "overjoyed" to be able to house the artwork on its property.
"Mark approached me and we thought, what a fantastic idea to celebrate Graham Taylor and his success and also bless and serve our town.
"As a church we're always looking at innovative and creative ways to communicate with the community."
Mr Silver, from Harlow, said the timing of the work ahead of the Villa match was "iconic" as Taylor also managed the Birmingham club twice.
"His legacy is here, this is a modern memorial to immortalise a real gentleman," he said.
"It is within the shadow of the ground he loved so much."
Stephen Danzig, a Watford resident and club supporter since the 1950s, said: "It's absolutely brilliant, well done to the mural artists, I'm sure everyone will love it."
Watford FC has been contacted for comment.
The painters created another mural to Taylor that was unveiled in June at the Meriden Community Centre, with widow Rita Taylor in attendance.
