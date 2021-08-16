BBC News

Luton drug operation: Three charged after £200k of cocaine found

image sourceGetty Images
image captionPolice described the seizure in Luton as "significant"

Three people have been charged after police found cocaine with a street value of more than £200,000.

Police seized about 4kg (8.8lbs) of the drug in Luton on Tuesday in a joint operation between Bedfordshire Police and the Metropolitan Police.

T/Det Supt Louisa Glynn, from the Bedfordshire force, described it as a "significant seizure of illegal drugs".

Three people have since been charged with "a range of drugs supply offences following the operation", police said.

