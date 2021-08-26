Afghanistan: Charity worker Paul 'Pen' Farthing 'targeted' in airport attack
A former Royal Marine who was near to the explosions close to Kabul airport has said his vehicle was targeted by a gunman.
A number of people are feared to have been killed in at least two explosions outside the airport after warnings that a terror attack could be launched.
Paul 'Pen' Farthing, who founded the Nowzad shelter, is aiming to get 200 dogs and cats out alongside his staff.
Mr Farthing, who was outside the airport in a car, said: "We're fine."
But he added that "everything is chaos here at the moment".
The charity worker, from Essex, said: "All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted. Had our driver not turned around, he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47.
"We've been in the airport, and back out of the airport; the whole thing's a mess.
"There's not much more I can say at the moment, I need to make sure the animals and everyone is safe."
Mr Farthing and his supporters have been campaigning to have his staff and their families, as well as 140 dogs and 60 cats evacuated, from Kabul since the collapse of the Afghan government.
He has dubbed the plan Operation Ark.
He made a plea on Twitter to ensure his "safe passage" into Kabul airport on Thursday.
Plane cancelled
Addressing the Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, Mr Farthing said: "Dear Sir; my team and my animals are stuck at airport circle. We have a flight waiting. Can you please facilitate safe passage into the airport for our convoy?"
A privately funded plane due to fly from Luton Airport to rescue them out of the country was cancelled earlier amid safety concerns.
One from a country neighbouring Afghanistan is now set to be used instead.
Mr Farthing founded the Nowzad animal shelter, rescuing dogs, cats and donkeys after serving in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s.
He has said he would not leave the country without his staff or animals.
