Robson Green spotted filming ITV drama in Hemel Hempstead
- Published
Robson Green has been filming the upcoming series of detective drama Grantchester in Hertfordshire.
The actor was pictured in Hemel Hempstead Old Town while filming the next episodes of the ITV series.
The show is an adaptation of the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie and are set in the village, which is just to the south of Cambridge, during the 1950s.
The series will return for its seventh series on 3 September.
It is not the first time a famous face has been spotted filming in the local area.
In May, Ricky Gervais was filming the third series of his Netflix show After Life in Hemel Hempstead.
At the time, Dacorum Borough Council said production companies were booking to film in the area "in larger numbers than ever before".
Councillor Alan Anderson said the council was encouraging more filming to support the local economy.
The portfolio holder for planning and infrastructure said: "Dacorum Borough Council is looking forward to welcoming some exciting productions over the coming weeks, months and years, and will seek to enable this wherever it can."
