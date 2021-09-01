Afghan refugees adapting to life in Newport Pagnell
An Afghan refugee who worked as an interpreter for the British Army has spoken of his hopes for a "brighter future" in the UK.
Nazir is one of dozens of Afghans who have been resettled in Newport Pagnell in Buckinghamshire.
He and another interpreter travelled with their wives and children as the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan.
Their wives said they were "very grateful and indebted" to those who had helped them get to the UK.
Nazir, who did not want his face to be shown, said the family had made a 12-hour journey from their home in Afghanistan.
"When we [arrived here] we saw a very different atmosphere, a very different people - welcoming people," he said.
He said he did not tell his children until the day of the flight that they were leaving home for the UK.
"I told them we would be settled there, because I was working for the British forces - so we are going to a safer place - for a bright future."
Fellow interpreter Safi, said he was "very happy" to be here, but was worried about those left behind.
The "problem" was that members of his wider family "worked with the foreigners, and they could be targeted".
Their wives, speaking through an interpreter, said they hoped their "children will have a bright future, and we are very grateful and indebted to you all".
They said they believed their lives would be better "as women have the same opportunities in the UK, as men".
Many of the refugee families in the town, near Milton Keynes, were being supported by Newport Pagnell Baptist Church.
Its minister, Steve Wood, said the community "reacted in the way that anyone does".
"We sought to meet the needs of people who had quite literally been picked up in one part of the world... and dropped in a leafy suburb in Buckinghamshire," he said.
Donations flooded in.
Most of the families had coped "remarkably well", said Mr Wood.
But he added: "I don't think we see everything... but they feel safe here."
Nazir's hopes remained high for his family.
"My children will integrate in this society - this is the absolute nature," he said.
"But I think this is our country now, because we are part of this country and I believe I will also have a good future - a brighter future."
Afghans who worked for the British military and UK government will be able to move to the UK permanently, the Home Office has announced.
