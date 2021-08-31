Farm worker in silo: Bedfordshire crews attempt rescue
Work is under way to rescue a farm worker who fell into an empty silo.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said a number of appliances, including a rope rescue team, had been sent from across the county to the Milton Ernest property.
It said it was called at 12:04 BST and was working with the East of England Ambulance Service to get to the injured person.
The incident was on-going, it added.
