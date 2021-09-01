Luton man sent Islamic State execution videos to undercover officer
A man who told an undercover police officer he wanted to see London under the Islamic State flag has been jailed for seven years for terror offences.
Ibrahim Roger Anderson, 44, of Luton, shared videos with the officer which depicted "extremely graphic" footage, including Islamic State executions.
Anderson was jailed after previously pleading guilty to 10 counts of disseminating terrorist publications.
He also admitted four charges of possession of terrorist publications.
Anderson was jailed for three years in 2016 after being convicted of trying to drum up support for Islamic State outside Topshop in London's Oxford Street.
On Wednesday, in relation to the new offences, the Old Bailey heard Anderson was unaware the woman he was speaking to on Facebook and Telegram was a covert officer.
Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker said Anderson shared videos of Islamic State executions, suicide bombings, and glorification of past battles.
Judge Philip Katz QC said of the footage: "Some of it is at the worst end of the range seen in this court."
In one message to the officer, Anderson said: "We will, with the help of Tawhid [the belief in the oneness of God], raise the black flag over London."
Anderson also admitted breaching his terror notification requirements when he withheld an email address from the police in an attempt to prevent officers from linking him with the Facebook account, receiving an additional 12-month jail term.
Patrick Harte, defending, said his client was "contrite", more open-minded about other religions, and expressed his remorse.
But he said he "turned to the internet for some sort of release" during the coronavirus pandemic, when he spoke with the undercover officer.
