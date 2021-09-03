'Miracle' Luton bus crash cat looking for new home
A cat which suffered "catastrophic head injuries" after she was run over by a bus is hoping to find a new home.
The stray was hit by the bus on 14 March in Luton, Bedfordshire, but fled from people trying to help and hid for 16 days.
She was eventually found on 30 March and needed life-saving surgery and five months of care to recover.
RSPCA animal care assistant Amy Hearne described the cat as "a miracle" who would "bring joy to the right family".
The tortoiseshell cat had surgery to remove her eye and wire her jaw back together and initially ate through a tube.
She was taught to eat again by staff at the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire.
Ms Hearne said: "Trudie is a miracle so we gave her a very special name - after St Gertrude the patron saint of cats."
