Ampthill Festival goes ahead because of volunteer help
A music festival postponed twice due to Covid-19 is going ahead thanks to help from about 80 volunteers.
With McFly headlining on Saturday night, the Ampthill Festival in Bedfordshire runs until Sunday.
Festival chairman Mark Tiana said it could only be put on with help from others who had "pulled it out the bag".
Held within Ampthill Great Park, near to Henry VIII's former hunting lodge, Mr Tiana said it was the perfect place to "keep your distance".
Although all Covid restrictions have been lifted, organisers have asked the 8,000 people expected over the three day to provide their coronavirus free status via the NHS app.
The event, which was last held in July 2019, was due to take place between 3 and 5 July 2020. But Covid restrictions last year meant it had to be postponed until 2 to 5 July before being moved once again to 3 to 5 September.
Mr Tiana said: "The volunteers have come together and pulled it all together and out of the bag, we're going to have an amazing event.
"The history around us and enjoying that together with family, friends and the local community is the reason why we've all spent countless hours putting it together.
"Being outside in the beautiful and spacious Ampthill Park has natural advantages, providing opportunity to mix more safely in the fresh air, or to keep your distance whilst enjoying fantastic music and a select company of your choice.
It starts on Friday evening with Amplify, a dance event featuring Roger Sanchez and Judge Jules.
On Saturday, McFly take to the stage with support from Ash and Sleeper.
McFly includes Tom Fletcher, who has been confirmed as one of the contestants in this years Strictly Come Dancing series.
The festival will finish on Sunday with RevAmp, a family fun day with music and magic.
