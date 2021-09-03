Luton murder trial: Man accused of killing uncle was attacked first, court told
A man accused of stabbing his uncle to death to clear a debt was attacked by his relative first, it is claimed.
Michael Fletcher, 66, was found dead at his home in Luton, Bedfordshire, in September 2020, having suffered 47 injuries, the Old Bailey heard.
His nephew, Steven Arnold, 51, forced him to reveal his PIN number at knifepoint, the prosecution claimed.
Mr Arnold and the man to whom the debt was owed, 51-year-old Barry Gavin, both deny murder.
'£100 debt'
The court previously heard Mr Gavin had texted his flatmate Mr Arnold saying he owed him £100.
Prosecutors said Mr Arnold and Mr Gavin planned to "do over" Mr Fletcher and rob him of his money.
Bur Mr Arnold claimed his uncle had first tried to stab him.
He told the court he was walking to the shops when he decided to visit his uncle and that everything seemed "nice and calm" when they met.
"The next thing I know, he came through the kitchen door with a knife," Mr Arnold said.
"He thrust with his hand like he was going to stab me.
"I remember putting my left arm up to block it."
William Boyce QC, defending, said Mr Arnold had received cuts to his fingers.
When asked if he remembered causing injuries to his uncle, Mr Arnold said: "I must have inflicted them because I was the only one there."
He told the jury he discarded the knife in a bin after leaving his uncle's home.
When asked if the knife had originally come from a set he kept in his own kitchen, Mr Arnold said: "Looks like."
Drinking in pub
The court heard Mr Arnold then met up with Mr Gavin and they withdrew £240 from a cash machine using Mr Fletcher's card.
Mr Arnold said he must have been given the bank card by his uncle that day.
He told the court he did not take the card against Mr Fletcher's will.
CCTV showed Mr Arnold and Mr Gavin, both of Butterworth Path, Luton, later drinking in a pub and raising their glasses to each other, the court heard.
"Were you celebrating just killing your Uncle?" asked Mr Boyce.
"No," Mr Arnold, adding they were just saying "cheers" to each other as they usually did.
The trial continues.
