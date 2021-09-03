Luton airport worker's death 'accidental' five years after crush
A private jet company worker who died five years after she was crushed in hangar doors died as the result of an accident, an inquest has found.
Susan Dorbon was left in a coma after she was found trapped between two mechanically operated doors at Luton Airport-based Signature Flight in 2015.
The firm was fined £250,000 over health and safety breaches in 2017 and Mrs Dorbon died, aged 50, last August.
The coroner said there was an element of "guesswork" to operating the doors.
The inquest, held at Chicksands, Befordshire, heard Mrs Dorbon, known as Suzy, was part of a three-person team moving aircraft on a night shift on 28 April 2015.
She was tasked with operating the doors to the hangar while her colleagues, who later found her trapped, collected the aircraft.
Mrs Dorbon, from Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire, was freed by firefighters and airlifted to hospital.
Five years later, she died of traumatic brain injury and cardiac arrest at a care home in St Neots, Cambridgeshire.
Colleague Stuart Hyde told the inquest the two doors, installed a year earlier, had no safety device to stop them being moved at the same time.
He said staff had received hour-long training sessions, adding: "I can't remember being told a distance to stand back from the doors."
Coroner Dr Sean Cummings said the door operator should have been standing a metre clear of the doors before operating them.
The inquest heard "major changes" had been made at the firm since.
Jurors also heard Mrs Dorbon's husband, Mick, who also worked at the airport, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has not worked since his wife was hurt.
Speaking after the inquest, family lawyer Tristan Holdom said: "They [the family] hope if anything comes out of this from a health and safety point of view, the price of a person is put above an expensive plane.
"They can't bring Suzy back but they can help to prevent this sort of thing from happening again."
