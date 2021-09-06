Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern reinstate 1,000 train services
About 1,000 train services are being reinstated by Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink on Monday.
Govia, which operates the companies, has introduced the new timetable, which runs until December, as more people return to work after the pandemic.
In July, it introduced a reduced timetable due to a number of employees having to isolate.
It said the latest changes were designed to fit customer needs while it was still "severely affected" by Covid.
A statement on the operators' websites said: "These changes are designed to provide a service that best fits the requirements of our customers while we, in common with other industries, continue to see the impact of coronavirus on our workforce."
Govia said the changes included running more trains compared to last month, and increasing services for schools and colleges.
Some routes would see reductions from Mondays to Fridays in order "to ensure train services are as reliable as possible" while employees were still "affected by the disruptive impact of coronavirus".
It said it would continue to "monitor customer demand and respond to feedback where we can".
