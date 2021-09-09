Bedford Park Concerts return after Covid-forced year off
Rearranging a four-day series of concerts has been like putting "the pieces of a jigsaw together", a promoter has said.
The annual Bedford Park Concerts were cancelled in 2020 and then postponed earlier this year, but will run from Thursday to Sunday.
Ocean Colour Scene, Olly Murs, a Cafe Mambo curated night, and Bedford Park Proms are on the bill.
Promoter Mark Harrison said: "It's what we do and we're pleased to be here."
Mr Harrison said the pandemic had resulted in a "horrendous time" for the music industry.
"With our trade having been stymied for 18 months, it's really good to be back and see the smile on people's faces," he said.
Acts including Dodgy, Pete Tong, Faithless, Scouting for Girls and Katie Kittermaster will also appear at the event, which has a daily capacity of up to 15,000 people.
Steve Craddock, guitarist from Ocean Colour Scene, said: "It's very exciting. It's been a strange couple of years but we're looking forward to being back."
