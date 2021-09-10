Group to look at historic St Albans Charter Market's future
A cross-party working group has been set up to look at options for the development of an historic market.
St Albans market was officially created by a Royal Charter in 1553 but has been documented since the 9th Century.
The new group will look at whether the market should permanently use gazebos introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic or revert to traditional stalls.
The district council said it aimed to "reduce the temperature of this hotly-debated issue".
The market was kept open during the lockdowns by introducing gazebos - which the traders were required to provide, put up and dismantle - in order to reduce surface contamination.
Previously, council workers erected and took down the stalls, which were stored at a depot.
In March, following public consultations, St Albans City and District Council's cabinet decided a pilot scheme of a gazebo-only market should be undertaken to test its popularity and sustainability.
The group, formed by the district council's business and regeneration committee, will decide when this should start. It will also consider the financial costs.
Those opposed to a gazebo market say that the costs of buying, transporting and erecting the structures would be prohibitive to individuals.
A Save St Albans Charter Market petition states that "under the current administration, the historic market as we know it, is set to disappear forever".
"We need to act quickly to preserve and safeguard it from further damage," it said.
Committee chair, councillor Robert Donald, said: "It is important that we now look at how best to develop the market in our post-Covid world and my committee has set up this working group to carry out an in-depth study of the options and the costs.
"It is my intention that the working group should seek to reduce the temperature of this hotly-debated issue and generate more light than heat in their recommendations."
It will report its recommendations in November.
