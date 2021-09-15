M25 protests: Activists return to motorway in Hertfordshire
Climate change protesters have returned to the M25 as part of their campaign to get more action on home insulation.
There are reports of protests at junction 23 for South Mimms in Hertfordshire.
It follows a series of protests on Monday when five junctions were blocked.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
