Six jailed after Watford car chase killing of Luke O'Connell
- Published
Six men have been jailed, three for life, for killing a man who was stabbed in an attack following a car chase.
Luke O'Connell, 27, was assaulted in the back seat of a VW Golf in Gammons Lane, Watford, on 31 August 2019.
The court heard the car's driver, Ryan Higgins, had been involved in a dispute with a group of men before a car chase through the town.
Three men were convicted of murder, while three were found guilty of manslaughter.
Shahnavaz Azad, Aamir Mustafa and Hamza Azad, all in their 20s, were jailed for life at Reading Crown Court for murder and must serve minimum sentences of 22 or 27 years.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said a dispute between the offenders and Mr Higgins escalated into a three-car chase.
Two vehicles were crashed into the Golf and the group "launched a violent attack" on Mr Higgins, Mr O'Connell and a female passenger in the car.
The group used weapons including a samurai sword, machete and adjustable spanner to smash the vehicle's windows, the CPS said.
The three murderers were also found guilty of wounding with intent after Mr Higgins was stabbed in the leg, arm and back,
Three others were jailed for manslaughter and wounding with intent, while a seventh defendant was jailed for perverting the course of justice, after booking Hamza Azad a flight out of the country.
CPS prosecutor Jan Muller said: "A young man tragically lost his life in this senseless attack.
"Luke O'Connell's attackers chose to arm themselves with weapons and went out to engage in extreme violence."
The sentences in full
- Shahnavaz Azad, 29, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder and assault. He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 27 years
- Hamza Azad, 24, of Nicholas Close, Watford, was found guilty of murder and assault. He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years
- Aamir Mustafa, 24, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder and assault. He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years
- Mohammed Haroon Azad, 23, of no fixed address, was found guilty of manslaughter and assault. He was sentenced to nine years
- Hamza Shah, 21, of Hagden Lane, Watford, was found guilty of manslaughter and wounding. He was sentenced to nine years
- Umar Sarfraz, 23, of Whippendell Road, Watford, was found guilty of manslaughter and assault. He was sentenced to nine years
- Raja Azad, 50, of Nicholas Close, Watford, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to 28 months
Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "I hope the guilty verdicts can bring [the family] a sense of justice, although I appreciate that nothing will bring Luke back or ease the pain that they have felt since Luke's life was so cruelly ended in horrific circumstances."
After sentencing, Mr O'Connell's family released a statement which said: "Losing Luke has devastated our family as well as his friends, who called him Peanut.
"He was the joker of the pack and we all miss him every second of every day."
Four others are due in court at a later date charged with perverting the course of justice or assisting an offender.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk