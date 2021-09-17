Luton travellers' camp leaves sports pitches 'unplayable'
- Published
A council said it was "extremely disappointed" after human waste and rubbish was left on playing fields where travellers set up camp.
Sports clubs at Crawley Green Recreation Ground, Luton, said pitches have been left "unplayable".
Luton Council said the travellers had since moved on to land next to Challney High School for Girls
The local authority said it was hoping to meet police to "see if anything can be done quicker" to remove them.
Sports clubs at Crawley Green said the waste had resulted in football and cricket matches being suspended.
An abandoned caravan has also been left at the site.
Crawley Green Football Club's youth development officer, James Sherlock, said some pitches would be "unplayable for weeks".
Residents told BBC Three Counties Radio piles of rubbish had been left on the open space.
"They even had cars continuously running around on the cricket pitch," one said.
"Even at night you could hear them shouting at half two or three."
The travellers moved to land adjacent to the school on Addington Way following a court application by the council to evict them from Crawley Green.
A fresh eviction process was under way, the council said.
The council wrote a series of posts on Twitter on Thursday to update residents about the travellers' move across town.
It said: "We are extremely disappointed at the damage caused and the costs that have been incurred.
"We have asked for another meeting with the police to see if anything can be done quicker than our legal process and powers will allow."
Portfolio holder for community services at the Labour-run council, Abbas Hussain, said he "sympathised" with residents.
Regarding the eviction process, he said the council had "no other powers from government" beyond legal proceedings.
"We are not a soft touch," he said. "We follow every process."
Bedfordshire Police has been approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk