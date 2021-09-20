M25 protests: Arrests made as Insulate Britain activists block motorways
Twenty-nine people have been arrested after climate activists held fresh protests on two motorways.
Insulate Britain blocked the anti-clockwise exit slip road at junction 18, Chorleywood, Herts, on Monday.
A separate protest took place near junction four (Stanborough Interchange) of the A1(M), near Hatfield.
Hertfordshire Police said 13 people were arrested at the M25, where the road had been partially reopened, and 16 at the A1(M).
The force said officers had been called to the M25 at 08:12 BST and to the A1(M) protest just minutes later.
In a tweet, Insulate Britain, which is calling for government action on home insulation, said blue paint had also been poured on to the road during the protest at the M25, "leading to further disruption".
Previous protests led to major delays and a large number of arrests.
In a letter to the Highways Agency, Insulate Britain said it was "entirely proportionate to create disruption" to keep the government to "its legal obligation of staying below 2C".
Prior to the protest, the group had also called for Highways Agency to reduce the speed limit on the M25 ahead of the blockade.
⛔️GET ON WITH THE JOB BORIS, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? ⛔️— Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) September 20, 2021
Josh, 28, Bricklayer from Manchester is back on the road for the 4th time.
He demands #meaningfuljobs and an to #EndFuelPoverty by Insulating Britain.
A statement from the group on Sunday had said: "Insulate Britain are asking the Highways Agency to review their previous decision not to reduce speed limits, even though they had been made aware that major disruption will be taking place.
"Given that this is a standard safety procedure when hazards occur on the motorway, Insulate Britain is surprised it has not formed part of the response to the campaign."
In response to previous Insulate Britain protests, the government said: "People's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to vehicle emissions.
"We are investing £1.3bn this year alone to support people to install energy efficiency measures, and our upcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy will set out how we decarbonise the nation's homes in a way that is fair, practical and affordable."
