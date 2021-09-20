BBC News

Lorry on M1 in Bedfordshire destroyed by fire

Published
image source, @uasflightops
image captionThe lorry was destroyed by no one was injured

A lorry has been destroyed after it caught fire on the M1.

Bedfordshire Fire Service said it was called to the vehicle between junction 11 for Dunstable and junction 12 for Toddington at about 10:20 BST.

"The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire but fortunately no-one was injured," the service said.

Highways England said traffic was diverted off the motorway at junction 11 while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.