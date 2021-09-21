HMYOI Aylesbury declares itself Covid outbreak site
A young offender institution has declared itself a Covid-19 "outbreak site" after "a high number" of inmates tested positive for the virus.
HMYOI Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire houses men aged between 17 and 21.
On Twitter it said it had "restricted the regime" on one wing "as Covid has returned to the prison".
An HM Prison Service spokesman said precautionary measures were being taken at the institution in line with public health guidance.
HMYOI Aylesbury said on Twitter: "Unfortunately we have had to restrict the regime on one of our wings as Covid has returned to the prison with a high number of prisoners testing positive.
"We are now classed as an outbreak site.
"We are sorry for any impact this has on you and your loved ones as we try to contain the virus."
The spokesman for HM Prison Service said: "Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.
"We have taken precautionary measures at HMYOI Aylesbury in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation."
He did not say how many inmates had tested positive for Covid-19.
