Wixams homes evacuated after large mains gas leak
- Published
A "large" gas leak has led to homes being evacuated and roads closed.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called by builders at 13:38 BST to the "high pressure" leak near The Causeway at Wixams, near Bedford.
It said a mechanical digger had ruptured a pressure main, and a 200m (656ft) cordon had been put in place.
People have been told to stay away from the area, and local residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut.
Work is expected to continue into the evening.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.