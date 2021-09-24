Luton car club marks anniversary of Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II
The 40th anniversary of the Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II car has been celebrated in the town it was made.
It was constructed at the car makers plant in Luton and first sold by dealers on 23 September 1981.
The Cavalier and Chevette Club displayed two classic models at the Mall shopping centre in Luton.
Kevin Bricknall, the club's president, said: "Vauxhall was and still is a staple of Luton."
Mr Bricknall said the cars were sold "all over the country".
"At one time these were cars you would see on every street corner and now you're more likely to see a Lamborghini or a Ferrari than a Cavalier Mark II," he said.
The Vauxhall Cavalier Mark II was a competitor to the Ford Sierra which was launched a year later in 1982.
It ceased production in 1988, being replaced by the Mark III, the last of the Cavalier range.
Mr Bricknall said: "I think the trouble with cars from the '80 and '70s is they are not brilliant rust wise, it's basically rust that kills them."
He also said the cars often have "done astronomically high mileage".
Mr Bricknall believed the Cavalier Mark II was an ideal car to start interest in classic cars".
"It can still cut it with modern traffic," he added.