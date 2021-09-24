Hemel Hempstead petrol station closes amid supply shortage
- Published
A petrol station at a supermarket was forced to close amid supply shortages, after reportedly running out of fuel.
Tesco Extra at Jarman's Park, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, which had vehicles queuing on the forecourt all morning, closed at midday.
Huge queues were also at a Tesco Extra in Hatfield, where Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had been due at an event.
A Tesco spokesperson said: "We have good availability of fuel, with deliveries arriving every day".
It is understood Tesco, which operates petrol stations at its Extra stores, has experienced shortages at two of its 500 sites, with deliveries expected shortly.
A member of staff at Hemel Hempstead said they expected a fuel delivery at 18:00 BST, "but there is no guarantee".
A "handful" of BP stations, and a small number of Esso-owned Tesco Alliance stations, were closed on Thursday because of the lack of delivery drivers.
Mr Shapps, the Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield, was expected to speak about electric vehicle charging points at the supermarket car park in Hatfield earlier, but cancelled with an hour's notice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Cars were queued out of the petrol station forecourt, and on to the supermarket car park and adjoining roads.
The reason for his cancellation was not explained, but senior ministers - including cabinet office, transport and environment department heads - were due to meet on Friday to discuss petrol driver shortages.
Earlier, Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast there was "no shortage of fuel" and consumers should "carry on as normal".
