Bovingdon Airfield: New studios set for Bohemian Rhapsody site
- Published
Plans to build three permanent film studios on an airfield where the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody was shot have been backed by councillors.
Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire is also the home of the ITV-operated studio where Dancing on Ice and the Masked Singer are made.
Dacorum Borough Council's development management committee unanimously voted in favour of the proposals on Thursday.
The plans for the former RAF airfield would see Bovingdon Market close.
As the proposal, submitted by W.J & M Mash Ltd, is deemed a major development, the Secretary of State will have the final say on granting permission.
Bovingdon Market has operated on the site for more than 40 years, but one councillor joked that its removal will be "an extra benefit" to the studio plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The market's operators, Wendy Fair Markets, previously said they would "resist all attempts" to shut the market but withdrew their objection on Monday.
As part of the application the market will be required to cease trading within 18 months of permission being granted.
Work has already begun on two of the three studios under temporary planning permission - these will now be upgraded to be part of the longer-term future of the site.
It has not been confirmed who will operate the new TV and film studios which will be erected in an area near to HMP The Mount and the current ITV studio.
The plans will also include landscaping work to allow for so-called backlot space across the airfield, to allow for more structures, including film sets, to be constructed on a more temporary basis on the site of Bovingdon Market.
Despite concerns about building structures on the green belt, council officers recommended approval for the plans taking into account the economic benefits of the plan, demand for studio space and the restoration of the World War Two control tower.