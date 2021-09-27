BBC News

Luton fire crew tackles car and minicab blaze

Published
image source, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
image captionBedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it was called to Alexandra Road in Luton at about 23:15 BST on Sunday

Firefighters have worked to put out a blaze involving a car and a minicab.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Alexandra Avenue in Luton at about 23:15 BST on Sunday.

The road, near Wardown Park, was closed temporarily and the fires were quickly extinguished, it said.

Crews used thermal image cameras to identify hot spots and the vehicles were made safe before they left the scene. There were no reports of any injuries.

image source, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
image captionThe fire service said a car and a minicab were involved
image source, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue
image captionThe vehicles were made safe before firefighters left the scene

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.