Dean Smith cleared of murdering daughter Maisie Newell

Published
image source, Met Police
image captionMaisie Newell died almost 14 years after being thrown into her cot

A father has been cleared of murdering the daughter he threw into her cot more than 20 years ago.

Maisie Newell was four weeks old when she suffered head injuries as a result of being thrown in Edgware, London, in August 2000, the Old Bailey heard.

She was adopted by another family, but was left disabled and died as a result of her injuries in June 2014, aged 13.

Dean Smith, 46, from Watford, admitted her manslaughter and was found not guilty of murder by a jury.

He will be provisionally sentenced on 12 November.

Judge Mark Lucraft described it as "one of the most difficult of cases for a jury to deal with".

Smith had previously served three years in prison, having admitted assaulting Maisie.

