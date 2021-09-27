Dean Smith cleared of murdering daughter Maisie Newell
A father has been cleared of murdering the daughter he threw into her cot more than 20 years ago.
Maisie Newell was four weeks old when she suffered head injuries as a result of being thrown in Edgware, London, in August 2000, the Old Bailey heard.
She was adopted by another family, but was left disabled and died as a result of her injuries in June 2014, aged 13.
Dean Smith, 46, from Watford, admitted her manslaughter and was found not guilty of murder by a jury.
He will be provisionally sentenced on 12 November.
Judge Mark Lucraft described it as "one of the most difficult of cases for a jury to deal with".
Smith had previously served three years in prison, having admitted assaulting Maisie.
