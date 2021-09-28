School apologises for sending parents anti-vaccine letter
- Published
A school which sent an anti-vaccine letter to parents of pupils has apologised for the "error".
Redborne Upper School and Community College in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, sent a form which claimed to be a checklist ahead of pupils receiving a Covid jab.
School leaders across England have been warned to be on the look out for similar letters, which feature negative claims about the vaccinations.
Redborne head teacher Olly Button asked parents to ignore the letter.
The "consent checklist" claimed to be from "NHS Vaccines" and had a 10-point list of concerns about the vaccine, which is being offered to 12 to 15-year-olds across the UK this term.
In a letter to parents after the checklist was sent out on Monday, Mr Button said: "Apologies for any confusion or unnecessary stress caused by [the] earlier communication sent by Redborne on behalf of what at first sight appears to be the NHS.
"The email and attachment were sent in error and include a student consent checklist for Covid-19.
"This is not from the NHS and is believed to be from a group wishing to disrupt the vaccination programme."
Mr Button asked parents to ignore the original email and checklist, and said they would speak to students about it on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the UK's chief medical officers recommended a single Pfizer dose for all 12 to 15-year-olds.
The rollout has started in England, Scotland and Wales, and in Northern Ireland the vaccinations are expected to be offered from October.