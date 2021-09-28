Christopher Gill: Paramedic died under child abuse images probe
A student paramedic whose death formed part of an ambulance service investigation into suicides killed himself while under investigation over child abuse images, an inquest heard.
Christopher Gill was one of three East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) workers to die over 11 days in 2019.
Mr Gill, 41, of Hertfordshire, reported suicidal intentions after his arrest two months earlier, the court was told.
Coroner Geoffrey Sullivan concluded he took his own life.
The deaths of Mr Gill, from Welwyn Garden City; Luke Wright, of Norwich; and Richard Grimes, of Luton, in November 2019 led to an independent report recommending EEAS must do more to support the mental health of staff and prevent suicides.
Mr Gill had been suspended by the NHS ambulance trust because of the police investigation.
He presented at hospital two days after his arrest in September 2019, the coroner's court in Hatfield was told.
Mr Sullivan said it was "clear that, as a direct result of the criminal investigation, Mr Gill began to report these suicidal thoughts".
The inquest heard he had a number of contacts with mental health services, but Mr Sullivan was not satisfied "any action or inaction" by mental health services contributed to his death.
But Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services, found in its internal review that there was the need to avoid "unconscious bias in assessing service users" under investigation for criminal offences with children.
He was found dead on 15 November at his flat after police forced entry following a call by his ex-partner who was concerned for his welfare.
His cause of death was hypoxic brain injury.
