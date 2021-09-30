Holiday Inn, Hemel Hempstead fined for guests injured in stairs collapse
Hotel owners have been fined after guests who had gathered for photographs fell to the ground when stairs collapsed.
Ten guests fell from the exterior staircase at a Holiday Inn in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire when a wedding was taking place in 2017.
Seven were taken to hospital and two had long-term injuries.
The owners were fined £159,940 for safety failures leading to the injuries.
Dacorum Borough Council said that although the stairs at the hotel on Breakspear Way were regularly used - including for wedding photos - they had not been properly maintained, and the timber had become rotten.
The authority said on the day of the incident guests had gathered on the stairs for photos when "the upper flight of stairs collapsed like a trap door, with part of the stairs and 10 people standing on that part falling down onto the hard courtyard below".
It added: "Fingers or ballpoint pens could readily be poked into or through the wood in places, and there was a danger of the structure collapsing."
HICP Limited and Interstate United Kingdom Management Limited both pleaded guilty to a charge of an employer failing to discharge general health, safety and welfare duty to employee.
HICP Limited, whose hotel it had been since spring 2015, was ordered to pay a fine of £80,000, a victim surcharge of £170 and costs of £30,000 at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 22 September.
Interstate United Kingdom Management Limited, which assisted HICP in the management of the hotel, was fined £19,600, ordered to pay costs of £30,000 and a victim surcharge of £170.
Conservative councillor Julie Banks, the council's portfolio holder for community and regulatory services, said: "All those involved in running businesses and operations should understand that they may face prosecution for their part in such failings, as the two companies did here, facing substantial penalties, despite the allowance rightly made for the impact of Covid-19 on hotel businesses in recent times."