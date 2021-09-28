St Albans: Affordable homes to be built on car garage site
- Published
A car showroom and forecourt will be developed into a block of 25 "affordable" flats after plans were approved by councillors.
St Albans District Council's planning committee granted permission for the four-storey block on the site of York House in Guildford Road.
The plans are subject to contributions being made to local parks, libraries and leisure centres.
Mark Schmull from Arrow Planning said the development was "incredibly rare".
"It will deliver the entire development as affordable housing on a brownfield site - something which is almost unique in the district at the moment," he said.
The block will consist of 16 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom flats, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It will be operated and maintained by Hightown Housing Association, which is involved with similar housing schemes across the county.
Hightown's website states that it aims to "help people who need support and care or who cannot afford to buy or rent a home at market values".
Arrow Planning previously withdrew its application for 27 flats and said the new plans had taken into consideration concerns about overdevelopment.
Conservative councillor Frances Leonard raised concerns about the impact on daylight for some surrounding properties, but acknowledged the benefits of the scheme.
Independent councillor David Mitchell said it was an "excellent opportunity for 25 affordable houses on a plot that will improve the local area, rather than diminish the local area".
Council officers said if developers later opted to provide anything other than affordable housing they would need to reapply for planning permission.