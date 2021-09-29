Lilac house in Watford conservation area may have to be repainted
A man living in a conservation area who painted his house lilac may have to redecorate it.
Ian Davis, who lives in Oxhey in Hertfordshire, painted his property in August 2020 and was told in June he should have sought planning permission.
His retrospective application was rejected by Watford Borough Council which said it had a "harmful impact" on the character of the 1902-built home.
It said the colour was "inappropriate" for the period when it was built.
The Oxhey Village Conservation Area was introduced in 2013, at a time when the Oxhey Village Environment Group produced a guide to restrictions on properties.
Mr Davis, who has lived in the house in Capel Road for 20 years, said it had "never crossed my mind that because you were in a conservation area you'd have to get permission to paint your own house".
He said the council told him that the colour "had a harmful impact on the character and appearance" of the property and the area.
Rejecting his application, the council said it "encourages discussion of alternative acceptable proposals" and that Mr Davis should now talk to it about his next steps, although he could appeal against the decision.
Meanwhile he has started a petition to abolish the conservation zone.
The council said it was "unfortunate" Mr Davis had changed the colour before seeking planning approval, and that conservation areas existed so that their "special character and appearance can be preserved and enhanced".
"In the case of this property the proposed colour change is inappropriate to the period of the building, which would have used stone-like colours," a statement said.
"The council will continue to work positively with communities within conservation areas to ensure they are aware of the planning rules that apply to their homes and to provide clear guidance on what types of works would likely be permitted."