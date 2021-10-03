BBC News

Luton starts people's archive to capture its hidden history

Published
Image source, Luton Heritage Forum
Image caption, Paul Hammond described Luton as "unique in its culture of diversity, passion, disobedience and faith"

An "often misunderstood" town known for its hats, motor industry, immigration, airport and football club is looking for memories, photos and stories to create a people's archive.

Luton Heritage Forum wants to capture its "hidden history" via a website.

Paul Hammond, group chairman, said: "The town also has a rich history of protest and processions.

"As Lutonians, it is important that we don't forget our collective past and how our town developed and thrived."

The existing website, managed by the volunteer-led group, features stories about the migrants from Ireland and Kenya.

It explains how "Irish immigrants came in their thousands to work on motorway construction and in factories", including Vauxhall Motors.

Image source, Luton Irish Forum
Image caption, The Moulder, an Irish Pub in Luton, was run by Mary Keaney (nee Cusack) who was known locally as Mary of the Moulders

Mr Hammond said: "Luton is well-known for its hat industry and airport, but the town is often misunderstood and much of Luton's history remains hidden."

It was "built on industry and immigration - and that is something we should be incredibly proud of" and had "a rich history of protest and processions".

"In 1919, protesters set the town hall alight and partied as it burnt to the ground. Today, Luton is home to the UK Centre of Carnival Arts," he said.

"In recent years Luton has been voted, among other things, 'Britain's most crap town', 'Britain's most desirable location', the 'least hipster town in the UK' and the UK's 'start-up capital'.

"The fact that we come top - or come bottom - in such distinct rankings is indicative of its unique character."

Image source, Luton Heritage Forum
Image caption, Photos and memories are needed so "future inhabitants of our town know the real people's history of Luton", Paul Hammond said

Mr BP Shah is one example of someone who has contributed his story to the website.

He said he came to Luton from Kenya "on a very cold day" in 1967 with just £20 in his pocket.

"My first job in Luton was in the late 1970s as a trainee accountant and I then set up my BP Shah & Company accountancy practice in 1979."

The website, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, can "only be enhanced further with every new contribution", Mr Hammond added.

Image source, Luton Heritage Forum
Image caption, Luton Heritage Forum celebrating one of its Open Days in September

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.