Buckinghamshire Council seeks to improve 'depressing' Aylesbury Bus Station
A council is looking at options to improve a bus station which was described as "one of the most depressing places on earth".
Aylesbury Bus Station in Buckinghamshire was described as such by an Ealing council employee.
Others also shared their thoughts on "how bad" the station was, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Conservative Steve Broadbent said Buckinghamshire Council was "more than aware" of the station's "failings".
Jo Keeble prompted a Twitter storm in August when he visited Aylesbury bus station while trying to see how far he could travel from London in one day, using only public bus routes.
The station, at the bottom of a multi-storey car park, is "a concrete bunker full of diesel fumes and awful toilets", he said.
Mr Broadbent, the cabinet member for transport, said in a statement: "We are looking at a long-term solution, as part of the town centre regeneration work being undertaken for Aylesbury Garden Town, to provide a more favourable location for the bus station.
"The current bus station, while being well located for accessing the town centre and providing good connectivity to the railway station, does not offer an attractive environment for users, nor provide an attractive gateway to the town."
When asked to clarify what the long-term solution could be, Mr Broadbent said he had "nothing more to add at the moment".
It is understood the authority was looking at both options of relocating the station and improving the existing site.
Mr Broadbent said short-term improvements included additional cleaning, upgraded lighting, refurbished toilets and improved information displays.
