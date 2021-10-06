High Wycombe man accused of IS membership appears in court
An alleged member of the Islamic State group has appeared in court charged with terror offences after he was arrested at Heathrow Airport.
Shabazz Suleman, 25, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, is alleged to have performed guard duty and carried out military police patrols for IS.
He was arrested last week after flying back into the country from Pakistan.
After a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court he was remanded into custody.
Mr Suleman faces charges of preparing for acts of terrorism, membership of a proscribed organisation, namely IS, and receiving weapons training.
Prosecutors said he received weapons training from the terror group after travelling to Syria from Turkey, having left the UK in 2014.
They also claimed he manned ribats - fortifications - for IS.
He will next appear in court at the Old Bailey on 15 October.