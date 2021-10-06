Humza Hussain death: Teenage boy denies murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was stabbed near a school.
Police were called to Stoneygate Road, Luton, on 8 June following reports a boy had been attacked near Challney High School for Boys.
Humza Hussain, from Luton, died in hospital from his injuries.
The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear again at Luton Crown Court for trial on 15 November.
He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of having an article with a blade or point in Stoneygate Road.
The Honourable Mr Justice Goss told the youth he would remain in custody until the trial.
A post-mortem examination carried out on 10 June established Humza died from stab wounds.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk