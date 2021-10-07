Ampthill man completes 48 marathons in 30 days for his mum
A man has completed 48 marathons in 30 days - raising money in memory of his mother, who died from cancer.
Ex-Ampthill rugby player William Goodge, 27, ran a marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42km) in each of England's 48 counties, finishing on Sunday at the London Marathon.
He has raised more than £37,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Mr Goodge, from Bedfordshire, said his mother, who died in 2018, was with him "every step of the way".
He clocked up more than 1,200 miles running through every county in memory of his mother Amanda, who died from non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 53.
She had been cared for by staff on the Macmillan Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital.
Speaking after he completed the final leg of his long journey, Mr Goodge said: "My feelings are hard to pinpoint as trying to think about the whole challenge is overwhelming.
"What I do know is that I feel tremendously proud to have done what I did in my mum's honour and for Macmillan Cancer Support, who have supported me through the whole process."
He took up running as a way of dealing with his grief, and said: "Emotion equals energy, and I run on days where I miss her most - Christmas, Mother's Day, her birthday."
His marathon challenge was inspired by the strength shown by his mother in her fight against cancer, he said.
"This experience has been one of a lifetime and I have memories and feelings you cannot buy or plan for.
"They can only come about from pushing yourself to the limits. I'm grateful I was able to do it.
"My mum was with me every step of the way."
Melanie Humphreys, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: "The vital funds raised by supporters like William will help us continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer, and reach our goal of being there for everyone, from day one of their diagnosis.
"We simply cannot thank him enough."
