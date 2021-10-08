Codicote: More than 160 homes to be built on green belt land
- Published
More than 160 homes are to be built on green belt land after a government inspector overturned a decision to reject the plans.
North Hertfordshire District Council had turned down plans for the 167 properties in Codicote.
Nearly 300 residents and Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland objected.
Ashill Land Ltd now have the go ahead to build either side of Hertfordshire Way. It will also provide new land to expand Codicote Primary School.
Planning inspector Mr Peter Rose acknowledged that the development of the homes would incur "moderate-significant harm" to the openness of the green belt.
But he said the arguments in favour of housing were "quite extreme", as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Rose said the council had a "critically inadequate and deteriorating" supply of new housing, and the benefits of the plans would outweigh any potential harm.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk