Police discover car crashed on Black Cat roundabout
- Published
Police discovered a car which had crashed on to the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire.
Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were on their way back to their patrol base when they spotted the vehicle at the A1/A421 interchange.
The driver had left the scene by the time officers arrived, so it was not known how it came to be there.
The officers tweeted that "someone has some explaining to do".
